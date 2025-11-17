Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt raises her voice for stray dogs: ‘Relocation is not justice, compassion is’

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt has voiced a powerful appeal for the humane treatment of stray dogs, urging authorities and citizens to choose compassion over relocation.

Emphasizing the need for responsible practices such as spaying, neutering, vaccinating, and releasing, she said that when the system fails the voiceless, it becomes the community’s duty to speak up and protect them. On Monday, Priya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of images. The first photo captures a stark image of India Gate shrouded in thick pollution. The text on it read, “Delhi is choking. Under the weight of corruption, crime, public safety, and pollution, but the biggest problem for the government seems to be our strays.”

She also posted images of the stray dogs and one of them has text written on it: “Spay, Neuter, vaccinate, release. That is the logical way to go. Designated with feeder zones. Citizens taking responsibility towards the stray of their communities. Assistance from the government and municipalities.”

Sharing her post, Priya Dutt wrote, “When the system fails the voiceless, it’s on us to speak louder. Spay. Neuter. Vaccinate. Release. Relocation is not justice, compassion is. #StrayDogs.”

Following the Supreme Court’s latest directives aimed at safeguarding major public spaces from the rising threat posed by stray dogs and clearing highways of stray cattle and other animals, several senior advocates expressed concern. They noted that the August 11 order had effectively resurfaced, calling the renewed measures “harsh” and “worrying.”

Speaking to IANS, Supreme Court advocate Namita Sharma said: “The August 11 order has come back again. This is almost similar, but a slightly modified version of that earlier order. Now, stray dogs will be removed from all types of institutions — hospitals, schools, and bus stands — and relocated elsewhere. Officers will be assigned to ensure they don’t return. It’s a harsh order, but I still have some hope.”

