August 28, 2026 3:33 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt says, 'Grateful for the bond we share' as he wishes Rakhi to sisters Priya & Anju

Sanjay Dutt says, 'Grateful for the bond we share' as he wishes Rakhi to sisters Priya & Anju

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt said that he is extremely grateful for the bond he shares with his sisters Priya and Anju.

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay treated his Instagram family to some rare and precious moments with his siblings.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor shared that he feels truly blessed to have Priya and Anju as his sisters.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Priya and Anju, I feel truly blessed to have you both as my sisters. Through every chapter of life, your love and support have been a constant. Grateful for the bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan (sic)", followed by a red heart emoticon.

Earlier today, Priya also compiled a heartfelt note for Sanju on social media.

Celebrating the bond they have managed to create over the years, Priya reflected on their childhood together.

Taking a trip down memory lane, she dropped a couple of photos from when they were kids and penned, “From childhood memories to all that life has brought our way, some things never change. The love, the laughter, the arguments, the endless stories, the unspoken understanding… and the comfort of knowing that no matter where life takes us, we will always have each other.”

“We have grown up together, watched life change around us, celebrated some of its most beautiful moments, and stood beside each other through the difficult ones too. And somewhere through all those years, this bond has remained one of the few constants I can always come back to.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya. Here’s to all the memories we have made, all the years we have walked through together, Always grateful to have you as my brother,” she went on to add.

Their parents, late legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, got married back in 1958.

--IANS

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