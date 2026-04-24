Sanjay Dutt materialises his ‘long-cherished dream’, to reinvent the legacy of his cult-classic

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has acquired the rights to his film ‘Khal Nayak’, has called it a long-cherished dream to revive the film’s legacy.

The film, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under the Mukta Arts banner in 1993, was a mega success, and is remembered for its gripping narrative and Sanjay Dutt’s unforgettable portrayal of an anti-hero.

Talking about the collaboration, Sanjay Dutt said, “‘Khal Nayak’ is a film that is close to my heart and even today it’s remembered with fondness. It’s been a long-cherished dream of mine to be able to revive this film and hence we have legally acquired the rights for it. I want to thank Subhashji and the team of Mukta Arts for entrusting us with this legacy. With Jyoti on board and Jio Studios presenting the film and partners like my dear sister Aksha, we are looking forward to creating something truly special for both longtime fans and a new generation”.

The actor along with Aksha Kamboj recently acquired the rights of the film for their upcoming joint venture from the original creator and roped in Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande to creatively helm it.

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios, said, “Khal Nayak stood out as an era-defining film just as the Dhurandhar duology has done today. It truly redefined mainstream storytelling in its time, driven by an unconventional narrative, unforgettable dialogues and characters, and a truly memorable performance by Sanjay Dutt as Ballu. At Jio Studios, we are delighted to present this collaboration with Sanjay and Aksha as we look to reintroduce this iconic character back to the big screen for a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia that still surrounds it for those who experienced it in the 90s”.

The newly acquired rights pave the way for a fresh interpretation of the cult classic. While the format, whether a remake, sequel, prequel, or a new script altogether remains under wraps, the collaboration promises to bring the essence of the original to contemporary audiences while retaining its nostalgic appeal.

‘Khal Nayak’ was a turning point in the actor’s career as he played the anti-hero during a time when Hindi film heroes did not come with grey shades. The film showcased his range as a performer and cemented his place as a leading man who was versatile. It is one of the most loved and defining performances of the actor.

--IANS

aa/