Sandra Bullock says ‘sorry’ to her mother for being ‘such a brat’

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock has penned a Mother’s Day note and apologised to her mother, Helga Meyer, for being a brat in her younger days.

Bullock shared three photographs featuring her mother, Meyer, and herself from both recent years and their younger days. One of the images also featured the actress with her children.

For the caption, she wrote: “To all the mamas, No matter how you came to be,

Happy Mother’s Day. We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime. Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you. Sorry I was such a brat.”

It was last month, when Bullock joined Instagram. Back then she had shared that she is looking forward to her time on the content-sharing app.

The 61-year-old actress recently joined the platform, gaining more than five million followers within days as per media reports.

The actress, who was named the world's highest-paid actress of 2010 and 2014, Bullock made her acting debut with a minor role in the thriller Hangmen in 1987.

She gained fame for her role in the 1993 action film Demolition Man. The actress shot to fame with the 1994 action thriller Speed and gained major recognition for starring in the romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping, and the dramas A Time to Kill and Hope Floats.

Bullock tasted further success in the following decades with the comedies Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, Ocean's 8, and The Lost City, Crash and The Unforgivable and the thrillers Premonition and Bird Box.

The actress is a mother of two adopted children, Louis and Laila, whom she raised as a single parent. She was married once to Jesse James and later shared a long-term partnership with the late photographer Bryan Randall.

--IANS

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