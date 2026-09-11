India’s digital payment system among most advanced in the world: Paytm CEO

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday said that the country’s digital payment system is among the most advanced in the world.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 here, he said the Summit is taking place in India when the whole world has seen our country as an able, capable, self-reliant and self-dependent country.

“Be it our payment system, financial services, AI capability or technology, our country has created is a contribution towards BRICS from our side,” he noted.

Sharma further stated that over the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the mission of making the country self-reliant.

“Many entrepreneurs like me, along with fellow entrepreneurs and businesses, have contributed to this mission and embraced it as an opportunity. Today, the country’s payment system is among the most advanced in the world,” he told IANS.

Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and CEO of unified commerce platform Hesa, said a new global leadership is emerging because with the evolving global situation, large nations like India, China and Russia coming together will be a great opportunity to actually position where there will be a lot of, you know, “cross-border changes in the world and I see a lot of positive changes and especially with our leadership of PM Narendra Modi, where they're focusing on Startup India, Make in India and more”.

He said this is a great way of positioning India from Global South to the entire world.

“I think the kind of leadership that India has taken in AI or digital transformation or economy transformation, especially in terms of GDP growth and the focus on startups, there is a lot that India can position, especially with India driving the MSME cooperation portal for the BRICS economies or invoice discounting for them,” Udayagiri said at the event in the national capital.

--IANS

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