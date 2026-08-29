Sandra Bullock allows Maisie Williams to ‘raid Mama’s closet anytime’

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Sandra Bullock has given her “Practical Magic 2” daughter Maisie Williams to “raid” her “closet anytime”.

The 62-year-old actress gave Williams a shoutout amid the promotions of their upcoming film, during which the 29-year-old actress recreated a motley of Bullock’s vintage looks from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Bullock took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of side-by-side snaps of Williams’ recreations as well as a sweet video of her hyping up the young actress from the sidelines of the promotions.

She wrote as the caption: “My Antonia girl, you can raid Mama’s closet anytime. @dinobonacic you did a beautiful job bringing all of these looks back to life.”

The pictures featured Williams in a black off-the-shoulder dress that Bullock wore to the 2006 premiere of her movie “Infamous”. She had earlier appeared in a custom burgundy dress by that bore a resemblance to the two-piece ensemble Bullock wore to the 1999 premiere of “Forces of Nature.”

The “Game Of Thrones” actress also took inspiration from a lace-trimmed dress Bullock wears in the original “Practical Magic” film, wearing a similar style in black.

“Practical Magic 2” is a romantic fantasy directed by Susanne Bier. The film is based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. The sequel to Practical Magic.

The film stars Sandra, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing reprising their roles from the previous film, alongside new cast members Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

The first installment, which was released in 1998, had Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descended from a long line of witches.

Raised by their aunts after their parents' death from a family curse, the sisters are taught the uses of practical magic as they grow up. Years later, they must use their magic to destroy the evil spirit of Gillian's abusive boyfriend before it kills them.

--IANS

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