Sandeep Reddy Vanga breaks silence on criticism of his films following Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to the criticism surrounding his films following the horrific chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that a tragedy should be met with empathy rather than attempts to find a scapegoat in cinema. Taking to social media, the ‘Animal’ director said that the first response to a heinous crime should be to empathize with the victims and understand the larger problem instead of blaming films.

He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores."

Sandeep further criticized certain members of the film industry for using the incident as an opportunity to target the work of others. “This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy not opportunism. Learn the difference,” he added.

Vanga's comments came amid criticism of violent themes in his films following the shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh. A shocking chainsaw attack at a school in Raptadu, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, has triggered widespread outrage.

The incident took place when a 21-year-old man, identified as Hemanth, allegedly entered a classroom during a Class 10 lesson and attacked a 15-year-old girl with a chainsaw. Another student, Lakshmi, was also injured while trying to shield her classmate from the assault. According to preliminary police findings, the accused, who is reportedly related to the victim, had allegedly been stalking her and attacked her after she turned down his advances.

The incident has also brought filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga under scrutiny, with several social media users criticising him and revisiting a classroom sequence from his film ‘Animal’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. In the scene, the actor is seen entering a school classroom carrying a loaded gun. The sequence has once again become a topic of discussion following the disturbing attack.

Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his outspoken views and bold remarks, weighed in on the debate surrounding films accused of glorifying or normalising violence. Taking to X, the filmmaker said that blaming cinema for incidents of violence was misplaced.

He wrote, “Blaming films for rise in violence is like blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings.”

--IANS

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