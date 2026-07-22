Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8 with advanced Galaxy AI

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its next-generation Galaxy Z foldable smartphone lineup, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 with enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities, slimmer designs and new form factors aimed at bringing foldable devices to a wider audience.

The South Korean technology giant said the new Galaxy Z series is its most comprehensive foldable lineup to date, offering three distinct devices designed to cater to different user needs, ranging from productivity and content creation to entertainment and self-expression.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a redesigned foldable form factor aimed at delivering a more immersive experience for users who frequently switch between quick interactions and extended content consumption.

The company said the device has been engineered to offer seamless transitions between the cover display and the larger inner screen for activities such as reading, gaming and video streaming.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which extends the company's Ultra smartphone experience to the foldable category with a larger workspace designed for multitasking, productivity and content creation.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip8 has been positioned as the slimmest model in the Flip series, featuring an AI-powered FlexWindow for faster access to information and everyday tasks.

Artificial intelligence remains at the centre of the new lineup, with Galaxy AI optimised for each form factor.

Samsung said AI features have been tailored to make interactions more intuitive, improve multitasking on larger displays and enable quicker access to relevant information on the Flip8's external screen.

The devices also integrate partner AI experiences, including Gemini Intelligence, to help users complete tasks more efficiently while maintaining transparency, privacy and user control.

"As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user," said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

"By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people," Roh stated.

--IANS

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