Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Z series smartphones in US

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will hold its next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in New York next month to unveil the latest Galaxy Z series smartphones featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and an ultra-slim foldable design.

The tech giant announced that the next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled, the company said in a statement.

"No longer just a collection of apps and tools, the smartphone is evolving into a smart companion that understands user intent and responds in real time," Samsung Electronics said.

The company is expected to unveil the latest models in its foldable lineup -- the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

In an earlier teaser, the company highlighted larger screens, enhanced cameras and upgraded AI features as key improvements in the upcoming devices.

Samsung Electronics usually holds its Unpacked events twice a year, in winter and summer. The previous event was held in San Jose in January, where it introduced the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

For years, Samsung Electronics has designed its devices around what people truly need, such as better performance, sharper cameras and smarter ways to stay connected. And, with Galaxy AI, it goes beyond what devices can do — it’s about how people interact with them.

This transformation moves us from reaction to anticipation — where, as AI becomes the UI, intent becomes instant, the company added.

—IANS

na/