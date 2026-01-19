Akshay Kumar's security escort car crashes into auto-rickshaw

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar’s security car was involved in an accident in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday.

As per the Mumbai Police, the incident took place at around 9:00 am no one from Akshay Kumar or his family was present in the car, which is used for Akshay Kumar's private security and his personal security personnel were present in the car.

Two people have been injured in a collision between a truck and a car. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Akshay Kumar has, over the years, been placed under heightened personal security owing to his high public profile, political visibility, and occasional threat perceptions linked to his celebrity status. As one of Bollywood’s most recognisable figures, he regularly attends public events, film shoots, political functions, and international travel, all of which increase exposure and vulnerability. Reports in the past have indicated that following specific threat inputs, government agencies assessed his risk level and provided state-assigned security cover, similar to what is extended to several high-profile actors in India.

Such protection typically includes armed security personnel, escort vehicles, and coordinated movement planning, especially during public appearances. While exact security categories are not always officially disclosed for privacy and safety reasons, the actor has often been seen moving with a trained security detail in Mumbai and other cities.

His frequent portrayal of nationalist and military roles, coupled with outspoken public positions on certain issues, has also been cited as a factor behind precautionary measures. It is important to note that security cover in India is periodically reviewed based on threat assessments by intelligence agencies and can be scaled up or down accordingly. There is no indication of a permanent, extraordinary threat, but rather a preventive approach to ensure safety. As of now, Akshay Kumar continues to maintain professional security arrangements alongside government support.

