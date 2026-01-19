Tanishaa Mukerji visits Shani Shingnapur with her ‘Devis’, says 'no evil can touch you'

January 20, 2026 1:25 AM हिंदी

Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji on Monday, shared pictures from her recent spiritual visit to the holy shrine of Shani Shingnapur, located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

The actress through her journey offered a glimpse into her experience and also highlighted the significance of the temple.

She wrote “Thank you my Devis for this visit to Shani Shingnapur. No evil can touch you, when you are surrounded by the Divine Feminine.”

Elaborating on the importance of the holy shrine, Tanishaa wrote, “Shani Shingnapur is a famous pilgrimage village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, known for its temple dedicated to Lord Shani (Saturn), the deity of justice, and its unique tradition of having houses without doors, believing divine protection from Shani prevents theft.”

Tanishaa also shared a few pictures from her trip. A picture shows Tanishaa performing rituals at the Shani temple. In the other picture, she can be seen offering prayers with her friends who accompanied her to the spiritual trip.

Recently, on account of Makar Sankranti, the actress had visited the holy shrine of Grishneshwar’s Jyotirling, further performing a ‘Rudra Abhishek.’

The actress had shared a few pictures straight from her divine visit, and highlighted the significance of the Jyotirlinga.

“Started this most auspicious day at Grishneshwar’s Jyotirling doing a Rudra Abhishek. Thank you my Mahadev! Har Har Mahadev. Happy Makarsankranti all!! #BlessingsOnBlessings,” she wrote.

The actress added, “#GrishneshwarJyotirlinga, the 12th of the sacred 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, derives its legend from the Shiva Purana, highlighting unwavering devotion and divine mercy. Symbolising devotion’s triumph over tragedy, promising moksha as the final Jyotirlinga pilgrimage stop. #tanishaamukerji #mahadev #blessed.”

The actress, earlier had kickstarted the new year by connecting with the ancient knowledge at the Karla Caves.

For the uninitiated, Tanishaa is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and sister of Bollywood star Kajol. The actress who was an active part of Bollywood movies a decade ago, has starred in movies like Neil and Nikki, Sarkar and others. She was also seen as the first runner up in the reality show Bigg Boss season 7.

