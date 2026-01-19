PM Modi welcomes Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, top UAE leaders in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight at welcoming a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, including Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, to India amid strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Happy to have welcomed His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan."

The visit forms part of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's official working trip to India on Monday, at PM Modi's invitation.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived earlier in the day and was personally received by PM Modi at Palam Air Base in New Delhi, underscoring the personal rapport and strategic importance attached to the relationship.

The delegation accompanying the UAE President includes key figures such as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (Crown Prince of Dubai and Defence Minister), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed (Foreign Minister), and others listed in PM Modi's post.

This high-profile engagement builds on the momentum of recent exchanges, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024 and Sheikh Hamdan's prior trip in April 2025.

The leaders are expected to hold discussions on deepening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covering trade, defence, energy, technology, and regional stability.

The UAE has emerged as one of India's closest partners in the Gulf, with robust economic links through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), significant investments, and cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, AI, and sustainable development.

PM Modi has previously highlighted Dubai's pivotal role in advancing bilateral ties.

The brief but substantive visit reflects the shared vision for enhanced collaboration, including potential initiatives like digital embassies and support for upcoming events such as India's AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

It also indicates continuity in generational leadership and mutual commitment to peace, prosperity, and innovation in the region.

