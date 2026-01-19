NCC has grown stronger under PM Modi’s leadership: Colonel Ritesh Mohan

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Jan 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Rashtriya Swabhiman Diwas, Colonel Ritesh Mohan, Commanding Officer of the 23 Bihar Battalion, said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has become significantly stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that continuous efforts are being made to implement PM Modi’s vision at the grassroots level.

Speaking to IANS in Bhagalpur, Colonel Mohan said that most NCC cadets in Bihar and Jharkhand belong to Generation Z. “Our primary objective is to build self-confidence among them and instil a strong sense of patriotism,” he said.

He opined that NCC groups are functioning in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision. “Unity and discipline are the core principles of NCC. Cadets are also made aware of their role in nation-building. In the current global scenario, it is important for Indian youth to understand how to maintain the country’s unity and integrity, and NCC plays a vital role in this,” he said.

Colonel Mohan described the NCC as a symbol of national pride, saying it contributes significantly to shaping disciplined and responsible citizens. He informed that a single battalion has around 3,000 cadets, of which nearly 40 per cent are girls. “We are continuously expanding our outreach to more and more schools,” he added.

Highlighting the impact of leadership since 2014, he said, “After PM Modi came to power, the NCC has become much more empowered. We are constantly motivating the youth. If young people are given the right direction, they do not go astray. When their energy is channelised positively, the results are very encouraging.”

He further said that NCC helps children develop confidence, which proves beneficial in all aspects of life. Along with basic and physical training, cadets are also made aware of future opportunities. “In NCC camps, children from rural areas stand shoulder to shoulder with peers from more privileged backgrounds. When they realise they are no less capable, their self-confidence increases,” he said.

Colonel Mohan reiterated that by taking the Prime Minister’s vision to the grassroots level, the NCC is working to strengthen unity and discipline among the youth. He added that ideas related to startups could also be explored in the future. He said that the budget allocated by the government for the NCC is adequate and sufficient.

--IANS

brt/uk