‘From political legacy to leadership’: Samrat Choudhary set to become Bihar CM ​

Patna, April 14 (IANS) Following his election as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA, Samrat Choudhary is now all set to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.​

His selection was formally announced during the legislative party meeting by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and later during the NDA’s meeting, the outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his name as a new leader of the NDA in Bihar.​

Samrat Choudhary’s political journey is deeply rooted in a strong family background.​

His father, Shakuni Chaudhary, has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics, having served multiple terms as both an MLA and an MP.​

His mother, Parvati Devi, has also represented the Tarapur constituency as an MLA.​

Having grown up in a political environment, Choudhary developed a keen understanding of politics from an early age.​

Interestingly, Samrat Choudhary began his political career with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) before later associating with the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and eventually establishing himself within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).​

He entered active politics in 1990 and went on to become the Agriculture Minister in Bihar in 1999.​

Choudhary contested from the Parbatta assembly constituency in 2000 and 2010, winning both elections.​

In 2010, he was appointed Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.​

Since 2018, he has emerged as a key BJP leader.​

In 2019, under the leadership of Nityanand Rai, he was appointed BJP State Vice President, steadily rising to become one of the party’s most influential faces in Bihar.​

Samrat Choudhary gained significant prominence when Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP to form a Mahagathbandhan government.​

At that time, Choudhary, serving as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, made a symbolic pledge—vowing not to remove his Muraittha (traditional turban) until Nitish Kumar was unseated as Chief Minister.​

This gesture became a defining moment in his political identity.​

In 2023, Samrat Choudhary was appointed BJP State President, further solidifying his leadership role.​

When Nitish Kumar later returned to the NDA fold, Choudhary became Deputy Chief Minister—also taking charge of the Home Department, a first for him.​

With his elevation to Chief Minister now imminent, Samrat Choudhary is expected to be the central figure in Bihar politics, especially heading into the 2029 Lok Sabha election and the 2030 Assembly elections, during which he is likely to be the primary target of opposition parties.​

From his early days in regional politics to becoming the BJP’s top face in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary’s journey reflects persistence, strategy, and political evolution.​

His elevation marks not just a leadership change but the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar’s governance.​

--IANS

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