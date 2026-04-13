Samoa qualify for second consecutive U19 Women's T20 WC

Port Moresby, April 13 (IANS) Samoa will make a second consecutive appearance at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup after winning the 2026 East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Papua New Guinea on Monday.

Olive Lefaga Lemoe's side went unbeaten at Amini Park in Port Moresby, beating Fiji, Indonesia, Vanuatu and the hosts to claim the trophy.

Samoa defeated Fiji on the final day to close out their campaign and claim World Cup tickets, this time defending 130. Avetia Mapu, who led the side at the 2024 edition of the U19 World Cup, finished with an unbeaten 67 from 62 balls to set up her side's defence. With the ball, Samoa were emphatic, keeping Fiji to 72, ICC reports.

There was little stopping the Samoans despite a target on their back this time as tournament favourites, overcoming Vanuatu on the opening day by 58 runs.

A 53-run win over the Indonesians followed, though the Samoans faced a bigger test in match three against Papua New Guinea, made more difficult after slumping to just 58 all out.

The side's bowlers responded in emphatic fashion, with Hardiya Padda's 4/9 (4) and Telesia Vaoala Gabriel's 4/7 (3.4) completing a great escape, holding Papua New Guinea to just 48.

It was Vaoala Gabriel again to stand up with the ball on the final day, taking 4-19 (4) alongside Padda (2-9 off three overs).

Under Lefaga Lemoe, the side will aim to taste victory for the first time in next year's global event, having fallen short of a victory in 2024.

The team hailing from the Pacific Ocean are the first side to book tickets for the World Cup via regional qualification, with the next spot to be determined in the Asia region later this month.

In 2024, Samoa shocked the field at the U19 Women's East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, topping the four-team competition to book tickets for the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025. It's was first time a Samoa had qualified for a World Cup in the sport in men's and women's cricket, and across any format or age level.

--IANS

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