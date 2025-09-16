Sameera Reddy whips up fresh coconut kheer for her son as she celebrates simple living in Goa

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy gave a glimpse into her Goan lifestyle as she prepared coconut sabudana kheer with fresh malai for her son.

Sharing the easy, homegrown recipe on social media, she highlighted her love for simple, healthy cooking using ingredients from her own terrace garden, making the dish a special family favourite. Taking to Instagram, Sameera shared a video of herself plucking coconuts from the tree in her home garden, offering fans a glimpse of her simple Goan lifestyle. She later prepared a coconut sabudana kheer topped with fresh malai, calling it a family favourite that is both healthy and delicious.

In her post, the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress highlighted how she embraces simple living in Goa, often making use of fresh produce grown at home. She mentioned being grateful for the tall coconut tree on her terrace, which adds a personal touch to her recipes. Calling the dish “easy cooking with kids,” she shared the step-by-step process of making the kheer, using ingredients like ghee, cashew nuts, elaichi, coconut milk, soaked sabudana, jaggery, and fresh coconut malai.

The ‘Musafir’ actress wrote, “Coconut Sabudana kheer with fresh malai Easy cooking with kids This fresh coconut Kheer is super loved at home esp by the kids it’s fresh, yummy and healthy. I celebrate my life in Goa with grace and always trying to use what grows at home and I’m blessed to have this lovely tall coconut tree by the terrace. So here is a slice of my life I wanted to share with you.”

“Recipe 1 tsp ghee Cashew nuts 1 Elaichi pod 1 cup coconut milk 1/2 cup soaked Sabudana 2 tbsp jaggery Coconut malai chopped Heat the ghee in a pan and add the cashew nuts. let it get nice and brown and add the elaichi , coconut milk , jaggery and Sabudana. Let it cook for a minute and serve hot with a topping of coconut Malai! #goa #cooking #kids #home #coconut #tapioca #sago #recipes.”

The video wrapped up on a touching moment, showing Sameera Reddy’s son lovingly feeding her a spoonful of the coconut sabudana kheer.

Sameera Reddy stepped into motherhood on May 24, 2015, when she and her husband Akshai Varde were blessed with their son, Hans. The family grew further on July 12, 2019, with the birth of their daughter, Nyra.

--IANS

ps/