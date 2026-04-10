Sameera Reddy quips about finding her 70 year-old mother-in-law a boyfriend or husband

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy seems to be in a fun mood to find her 70 year-old mother-in-law a boyfriend or husband.

The actress took to her social media account to share a fun video of her striking the very conversation of boyfriend hunting for her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde, while the latter was seen enjoying an outing with her friends.

“It's time to get my mother-in-law a boyfriend”, said Sameera.

To this her mother in law instantly replied with the No! “At 70, what do I do with a husband? Cook for him?!”

Sameera was seen asking the group of friends over their opinion too.

To this, her mother-in-law’s friends quipped, “She's happy that way only.” To which Sameera added, “Basically, she's married to me.”

Sameera is extremely closed to her mother in law and often is seen sharing umpteen number of posten videos having funny content with her.

Talking about Sameera, on the professional front, Sameera Reddy, who was a popular face in Hindi cinema in the early 2000s, is known for films such as 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', 'Musafir', 'Race', 'Taxi No. 9211' and others.

She also worked extensively in South Indian cinema, including Tamil and Telugu films.

On the personal front, the actress is married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and the couple are parents to a son and a daughter.

Post motherhood, Sameera consciously stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus on motherhood but was active on her social media throughout.

The actress, during COVID times, later relocated to Goa from Mumbai, where she has spoken openly about embracing a slower, healthier lifestyle and gave a glimpse of the same on her social media account.

Sameera is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-thriller ‘Chimni', where she plays in the role of Kali.

She will also be seen in the movie Aakhri Sawaal.

--IANS

rd/