Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi reveal names of their twin babies

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Sambhavna Seth and her writer husband Avinash Dwivedi have officially introduced their twins to the world.

The couple to their social media accounts in revealing their babies' names, after a long and emotional journey to parenthood.

Sharing a series of adorable family photographs on Instagram, Sambhavna wrote, "MEET OUR SON 'YUGAARTH' and DAUGHTER '- DHWAJAH' (sic)."

The pictures shared by the couple, from what seems to be an intimate naming ceremony, capture intimate moments from the couple's home as they lovingly cradle their newborns.

Sambhavna is seen dressed in a red-pink kurta while Avinash wears a blue kurta. One picture shows the couple smiling at the camera while holding the babies close, and in another picture, the parents are seen gazing affectionately at the little ones. The adorable faces of the babies, have been concealed with emoticons to protect their privacy.

For the uninitiated, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl via surrogacy on June 4, 2026 marking the end of their decade-long journey to parenthood.

Their twins' birth came after years of unsuccessful IVF attempts, miscarriages and an emotional struggle that Sambhavna had documented through her YouTube vlogs.

Sambhavna had documented the arrival of her babies on her YouTube channel and had shared the emotional moments surrounding the birth. She was seen breaking down into happy tears.

Over the years, Sambhavna had openly spoken about suffering multiple miscarriages and undergoing many rounds of fertility treatments. She and Avinash also shared that they had tried to conceive naturally for years, but were unable to do so despite their best efforts.

–IANS

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