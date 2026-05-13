Esha Deol claims she shares a similar taste as dad Dharmendra

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol revealed that she shares a very similar sense of taste as her late father, Dharmendra.

Speaking during the launch of her luxury design brand, Esha Dharmendra Deol Design, the 'Dhoom' actress was asked if she is a maximalist or a minimalist when it comes to design.

Describing herself as extremely moody, Esha said, "My taste and my father's taste were very similar - A lot of wood, a lot of whites, and a lot of nature coming in".

She also revealed that she recently ended up breaking a wall because she wanted a window facing a beautiful tree, as her other window faced a construction building, something she did not wish to see.

Addressing the media during the launch, Esha further shared that her father, Dharmendra, had a keen interest in the world of design and landscapes.

A teary-eyed Esha said, “Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going, give it your all), and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today”.

The 'No Entry' actress also revealed that the logo for her recently launched brand was also designed by her father.

“The lantern in my logo was actually personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me. Yes, he loved doing all this. So, you know, it's not just a symbol, it is his light that I carry forward," remembered Esha.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

He was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Although he was discharged after treatment, his health deteriorated once again.

--IANS

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