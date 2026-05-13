May 13, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly reimagines her Met Gala looks through AI

Rupali Ganguly reimagines her Met Gala looks through AI

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Rupali Ganguly recently gave her fans a glamourous surprise as she shared a series of AI-generated pictures imagining herself walking the Met Gala red carpet.

The actress playfully asked her fans as to their preference and choice from her looks, and which look they would choose for her.

In the pictures, Rupali is seen serving completely different fashion moods.

In one look, she is dressed in an elegant black gown-saree fusion, giving a bold and regal vibe.

Another picture shows her in a dreamy butterfly-inspired outfit with soft pastel shades and statement wings.

In the third picture, she is seen embracing a nature-inspired ensemble with leafy embroidery and earthy tones.

Her final look features her in a classic Indian-inspired golden saree ensemble with rich maroon detailing.

On the professional front, Rupali has been continuing to rule television screens with her performance in Anupamaa.

In the show, the actress essays the role of Anupamaa, a woman who begins her journey as a simple homemaker who is often underestimated by those around her.

As the story progresses, Anupamaa is seen transforming herself into an independent, confident woman and successful woman, dealing and overcoming heartbreak, family struggles, and various challenges life throws at her.

Before ruling the roost as Anupamaa, Rupali, in the previous years, already has made her mark in the television industry with popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the quirky and lovable Monisha.

She was also seen in the show Parvarish and Sanjivani. The actress on the professional is married to Ashwin Verma. She is the mother to a teenager boy, Rudransh.

–IANS

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