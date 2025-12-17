Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets 2026 resolution to build deeper connections after marriage with Raj Nidimoru

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Popular South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to step into 2026 with clarity and purpose.

Following her recent marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the actress has shared her resolution for the year ahead. Samantha revealed that she wants to slow down and focus on building deeper, more meaningful connections in both her personal and professional life. On Friday, the ‘Kush’ actress shared a candid image of her alongside a list of her New Year resolutions. In the photo, the actress is seen smiling while lying on a bed.

The text on the image read, “2026 me- gratitude, lift for longevity, deeper connections, give back, listening inward, steady work, steady growth, align with purpose.”

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth recently tied the knot to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore in the presence of their close family members. On December 1, Samantha announced her wedding to Raj via a post on social media. Sharing their photos, the 'Yashoda' actress simply captioned, “(white heart emoji) 01.12.2025.” The images showed the newlyweds exchanging wedding rings and praying before commencing their new journey.

The newlyweds were recently spotted together in Mumbai, marking their first public outing since the wedding. As paparazzi captured the moment, the couple graciously acknowledged the photographers, with Samantha seen smiling as they made their way to their car.

Samantha is said to have first crossed paths with Raj while working on the Amazon Prime Video series “The Family Man 2.” They later reunited professionally for the web series “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” which also featured Varun Dhawan in a key role.

Earlier, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two got married in 2017 in a lavish ceremony but decided to part ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya went on to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.

--IANS

ps/