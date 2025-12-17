December 17, 2025 8:09 PM हिंदी

J&K: Doda workshop trains local artisans and craftsmen in packaging and branding techniques

J&K: Doda workshop trains local artisans and craftsmen in packaging and branding techniques (Photo: IANS)

Doda, Dec 17 (IANS) Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom (Jammu & Kashmir) conducted a one-day capacity building workshop on packaging and branding in Doda district, to equip and train the residents in latest evolving techniques of product processing and packaging and also making it globally appealing as well as competitive.

The workshop was organised by the Handloom department in collaboration with NIFT Srinagar, sought to augment the market readiness of local artisans as well as craft-based entrepreneurs.

The workshop focused on enhancing participants’ understanding of modern packaging techniques, branding strategies, product presentation, and market positioning, enabling artisans to add value to their products and improve competitiveness in national and international markets.

Experts from NIFT Srinagar delivered technical sessions and shared practical insights, aligned with current design and market trends.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from artisans, weavers, and departmental officers, followed by an interactive session wherein participants’ queries were also addressed.

Pardeep Shan, Assistant Director of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, speaking about the one-day workshop, told IANS, "The department’s motive is to make artisans and weavers self-reliant in the handicrafts and handloom sector so that they can sustain their livelihoods through employment. Keeping this objective in mind, the department also provides an elementary stipend of Rs 1,000 to support them."

The initiative received wide appreciation as a significant step towards empowering artisans and promoting the rich handicraft and handloom heritage of Jammu & Kashmir.

Notably, the scheme titled Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th June 2022. The program, supported by the World Bank, is being implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) over the next five years.

The scheme aims to scale up implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes by fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, promoting greening initiatives, and scaling up guarantees to women-owned micro and small enterprises.

--IANS

mr/dan

