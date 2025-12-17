4th T20I: Toss in Lucknow delayed due to excessive fog, inspection scheduled for 6:50 pm

Lucknow, Dec 17 (IANS) The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa has been delayed due to excessive fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The next inspection by the match officials will take place at 6:50 pm. “Toss in Lucknow has been delayed due to excessive fog. Next inspection at 6:50 PM,” said an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their ‘X’ account.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for ‘very dense fog’ in 13 districts of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh. It also issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 27 districts from the eastern to western parts of the state.

The fog at the stadium has been so thick that spectators were barely able to see the stands situated at the opposite end. With fog set to get worse, there are concerns over whether the match will happen or not. It is to be noted that this is the first time Lucknow is hosting a T20I game in the month of December.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa noted on the live broadcast that delaying play could prove counterproductive, as fog is likely to intensify as the evening progresses. Fortunately for India, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took part in the warm-ups ahead of the match, after he missed the third T20I in Dharamsala due to personal reasons.

But vice-captain Shubman Gill has been apparently ruled out due to a foot injury, with Sanju Samson likely to come into the playing eleven. India is leading the five-game series 2-1, with two matches remaining, and are considered a favourite to clinch the series if they manage to win in Lucknow. But for that to happen, the game needs to take place in biting cold conditions, provided the fog goes down.

--IANS

nr/bsk/