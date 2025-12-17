Tripura’s tea auction centre soon to give impetus to beverage industry

Agartala, Dec 17 (IANS) Tripura is set to have its own tea auction centre by next year, a move expected to give a major impetus to the state’s beverages industry.

The information was shared by Samir Ranjan Ghosh, chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation, while flagging off the ‘Run For Tea – 2025’ program, organised in the city, this morning.

This year’s run saw participation of over a thousand people, including ministers, public representatives and other dignitaries.

The event was inaugurated by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, while Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumdar, West Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Biswajit Shil, Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar and Tea Board of India Deputy Director Raman Lal Baishya were also present.

Addressing the gathering, ministers highlighted that tea is the largest industry in Tripura, providing livelihoods to a large number of people. They said that initiatives like ‘Run For Tea’ not only help in branding Tripura tea but also engage youths in positive activities, keeping them away from the menace of drugs.

The proposed auction centre will address the long-standing transportation challenges faced by tea producers in the state.

At present, a major portion of Tripura’s tea is transported to auction markets in Guwahati and West Bengal, resulting in higher production costs.

The setting up of an auction centre within the state will facilitate not just better coordination among sellers and buyers but will also cut down on transportation expenses and bring better price realisation for tea producers and all those associated with the sector.

Currently, Tripura has 54 sprawling tea gardens, including the ones run by state-owned Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited and the Tripura Cooperative Society, along with privately owned estates.

Around 2,800 small tea growers contribute nearly 30 per cent of the state’s total tea production, which stands at about 90 lakh kilograms annually.

More than 60 per cent of this production is presently sold through auction markets outside the state.

The ‘Run For Tea – 2025’ is an annual initiative aimed at promoting Tripura tea, known for its unique aroma and flavour.

The event focused on spreading awareness about the health benefits of tea and encouraging the consumption of locally produced items in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ and Swadeshi initiatives.

