Lily Collins recollects being 'very tired' while filming ‘Emily In Paris’

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Lily Collins has shared that she was completely drained while filming ‘Emily In Paris’ after embracing motherhood.

The actress said that she was "very tired" as a new mother, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 36-year-old actress welcomed daughter Tove, her first child with husband Charlie McDowell, via surrogate in January and later went back to work filming the fifth series of her hit Netflix show and she's now said that being on set was a "struggle" because of all the sleepless nights.

She told The Sun newspaper, "You have a different purpose [as a mother] and it's really tough. It's a struggle and I'm just so grateful to be able to do both'. I said to everyone this year, 'I'm really good with memorisation, I'm really good with knowing my lines, but this year give me some grace. I've not slept, I'm very tired and I may not be on my game’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lily celebrated her first Mother’s Day on 11 May by sharing a photo of herself online cradling Tove in a sling and opening up about her experiences as a first-time mom.

She wrote, "My first Mother’s Day. No words can describe this new journey, this new life. I love you with all of my heart Tove, with all of the parts of it that have grown deeper since the day you were born and all of those I never even knew existed”.

She added, "You have expanded my world, broadened my horizons, and widened my smile more than I knew was possible. And to think, it’s only the beginning. I couldn’t be more grateful or honoured to be your mum”.

She later showered her husband with praise as he marked his first Father's Day in June declaring Charlie was "born to be a dad".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy first Father’s Day @charliemcdowell. Tove is the luckiest little girl in the world to be yours. Seeing you with her is the most beautiful thing. You certainly were born to be a dad and you continue to amaze me every single day with the countless ways you protect and nurture her, make her laugh, and shower her with adoration. Thank you for taking the best care of our little T. What would we do without you? We love you so so SO much”.

--IANS

aa/