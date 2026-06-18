Samajwadi Party will not come to power in UP until 2047, says OP Rajbhar

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday asserted that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will not come to power in the state at least till 2047.

The UP Minister's remarks follow his previous claim that a split within the Samajwadi Party is inevitable and will be led by "son of UP's land of rebels", apparently referring to SP MP Sanatan Pandey. However, during an interaction with IANS, Pandey has denied the claims.

Speaking to IANS, O.P. Rajbhar reiterated that a major political upheaval could soon occur in the state. He said, "Forget 2027 (Assembly polls); the game will be over even before the House session begins. Write it down -- the Samajwadi Party will not come to power until 2047."

Moreover, he also backed Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's claim that "25-26 MPs of Samajwadi Party are ready to break away."

Rajbhar said, "The government has initiated a thorough investigation into the alleged scams, and whenever the probe gains momentum, the Samajwadi Party becomes nervous. In the mining scam case being investigated by the CBI, the names of Gayatri Prajapati and Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced. Gayatri Prajapati is in jail, while Akhilesh Yadav is out."

Referring to the Gomti Mining Scam and the Gomti Riverfront case, he said: "(SP MP) Ram Gopal Yadav had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his (Yadav's) son is involved in the Gomti Riverfront. Shivpal Singh Yadav's son is also involved in the scam. These people are out of jail due to PM Modi and CM Adityanath."

"After the probe into the cases intensified, Ram Gopal Yadav met HM Shah with a letter containing the names of leaders who are willing to leave (Samajwadi Party)," he claimed.

Responding to allegations by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding corruption in transfers and postings, Rajbhar said: "Transfers and postings are the responsibility of officials, not Ministers."

Moreover, he questioned how SP leaders "accumulated assets worth thousands of crores" and how they could afford "chartered flights".

"If they are not involved in mining, laptop distribution, and Gomti Riverfront scams, how did the SP leaders and their family members accumulate so much money?" he questioned.

Regarding the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of monetary offerings at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Rajbhar said that those pointing fingers at him should first answer for incidents within their own community.

Meanwhile, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global image following the G7 Summit in France, saying, "PM Modi carries a message of peace and cooperation wherever he goes. He believes countries should engage in mutual trade and cooperation, and that war hinders development."

--IANS

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