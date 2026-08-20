Sam Smith: Madonna is my mother, lauds her support for queer people

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Singer-songwriter Sam Smith has heaped praise on the Queen of Pop, Madonna. They said that her music has been a crucial "lifeline" for queer people.

They shared that her music has served as a personal anchor for them as an artiste. Sam called the ‘Like a Virgin’ icon as a “mother” figure who voices support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sam appeared on ‘The Zane Lowe Show’, and said, “Madonna is my mother. She’s just unf****** real”.

The moment she heard about the backlash to their Kim Petras collaboration ‘Unholy’, its music video and performances of the song, Madonna reached out to Sam. The music video and performances were called out for provocative imagery, queer themes, and even accused of devil worship.

They said, “She (Madonna), the minute it happened, she made sure she got through to me. And she’s so aware of queer news and what’s happening in the community, (what’s happening) to the artists within the community”.

Talking about Madonna's longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community, they said, “You feel that in her music. Her music is a lifeline to queer people and just all of the eras of her and her stamina and how she’s just always carried on and on and on. I just find it very inspiring. I think a lot of queer people find (her music) inspiring. And it’s not just a comfort in my personal life; it’s a comfort in my music”.

The Queen of Pop presented Sam and Kim Petras, 33, with their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance prize for ‘Unholy’ at the 2023 Grammys, where she celebrated the duo's "fearlessness" amid the controversy.

--IANS

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