Salman Khan's sister Arpita performs aarti, applies tilak as she ties rakhi to Bhaijaan

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with sister, Arpita. She posted a video of performing aarti as she tied rakhi to Bhaijaan on her social media handle.

Salman was also spotted at the residence of sister Alvira Khan on Friday.

After Salman stepped out of Alvira’s house, he posed for the paparazzi waiting for him.

While facing the camera, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor also flaunted the rakhis tied on his wrist by his sisters. We could also see a tilak on his forehead, which is a significant part of the rakhi ritual.

Salman looked breezy in a maroon T-shirt, paired with blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

As he was about to step inside the car, the shutterbugs urged him to show them the rakhis on his wrist, and Salman obliged with a smile.

Additionally, Salman's younger brother, actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan, was also spotted by the paparazzi at Alvira’s home.

For those who do not know, Alvira is a fashion designer and film producer, associated with many noteworthy film projects. Alvira is married to actor and producer Atul Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, Arpita is not Salman's biological sister. She was adopted by veteran screenwriter Salim Khan as a kid. She is now married to actor Aayush Sharma.

All the Khan siblings are known to share a strong bond.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen as the lead in the forthcoming war drama 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which was previously called 'Battle of Galwan'. Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Backed by Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

He will also be returning as the host for the popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss 20'.

--IANS

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