Salman Khan shares heartfelt prayers for all those affected in Air India plane crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Salman Khan used social media to share his heartfelt prayers for all those affected in the Air India plane crash on Thursday.

Khan took to his Instagram stories and penned, “Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash…Heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew and all those affected."

Moreover, amidst the unfortunate incident, the 'Sultan' actor decided to cancel his press conference as the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). Khan was scheduled to attend a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, with ISRL's co-founders, Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande.

As the event started, the unfortunate news of the plane crash arrived. Showing their support for the families of the victims, the organizers decided to call off the event. Informing about the same, they released a press note saying, “As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date.”

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he was heartbroken after learning about the horrific Air India crash.

Offering his prayers for the victims and the families of the crash, SRK wrote on his X timeline, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Furthermore, Aamir Khan also expressed his grief for the families of the victims of the horrific incident.

Mr Perfectionist's team took to social media and penned, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts, and condolences are with the families of those affected."

--IANS

pm/

