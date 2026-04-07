Salman Khan comes supports Rajpal Yadav following humiliation by host at awards ceremony

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav after the latter was allegedly humiliated during a recent award show.

On Tuesday, the superstar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note in which he spoke about the actor’s craft and the value that he adds to any film.

He wrote, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai. Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial (You have been working for 30 years and we have all repeated you again and again because you know your work and bring value. You will get a lot of work, and it will be at this dollar rate and will keep coming. The truth is this. And remember that sometimes something comes out in the flow, if you have to give, keep it in your mind and work with your heart, whether the dollar is up or down, it doesn’t make a difference, the remuneration for your work will be given in India)”.

During the awards ceremony, the host made a snide remark on Rajpal Yadav pointing to his case of financial irregularities, saying, “Dollar ka rate kitna bhi upar neeche ho jaaye apko paise utne hi vapas lautaane hain (No matter how much the dollar rate fluctuates, you have to return the same amount of money)”.

Rajpal Yadav was convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Delhi High Court. The actor was accused by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd over the default in repayment.

A few weeks ago, the court asked the actor if he had taken the loan to which he replied in positive. The court then told the actor that he was given several chances but he failed to comply. Rajpal Yadav said that in 2016, the judge said that a sum of Rs 10 crore 40 lakh had to be given. He said that he had brought papers of a friend's property worth Rs 28 crore. He further mentioned that he had given the money.

The actor said that the other party didn’t want the money in return but they wanted him to be sent to jail. He argued that when he went to jail, he served his sentence, and the whole debate should end now as he has legally complied. He also informed that Rs 22 crore was spent on the film and not Rs 5 crore as claimed by the other party.

--IANS

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