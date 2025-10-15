Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer’s funeral

October 15, 2025 7:35 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the funeral of the late actor Pankaj Dheer on Wednesday. Several film and television personalities gathered to pay their last respects to the late actor.

The superstar was seen dressed in a simple olive-green shirt, and appeared quiet, as he arrived to offer condolences to the family. Pankaj Dheer, who is known for playing Karna in the television epic ‘Mahabharat’, has worked with Salman Khan in ‘Sanam Bewafa’ and ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’. The late actor’s son Nikitin Dheer has also worked with Salman in movies such as ‘Ready’ and ‘Dabangg 2’.

The actor's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Vile Parle west area of Mumbai. Actor Mukesh Rishi was also seen at the cremation ground, standing quietly alongside other industry members.

The actor passed away at the age of 68 after his battle with cancer, as per media reports.

His co-star Arjun Feroz Khan, who was seen as Arjuna on the show, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye (teary-eyed emoji) will miss you PD (broken heart emoji) Stay blessed (Sparkle emojis)". Khan even dropped a throwback picture posing with the late actor.

The official Instagram account of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) posted a note on the platform notifying about the actor's demise. They wrote, "CINTAA and CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, former General Secretary of CINTAA and former Chairman of CAWT — a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W). Om Shanti".

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his actor son Nikitin Dheer, who is known for his work in 'Chennai Express'.

--IANS

aa/

