Odisha Masters: Isharani, Unnati, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles

Cuttack, Dec 13 (IANS) India will have strong representation in the finals of various categories at the Odisha Masters 2025 BWF World Tour Super 100 as Isharani Baruah, Women's Singles top seed Unnati Hooda, and Men's Singles second seed Kiran George booked their places in the summit clashes following hard-fought semifinal victories at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, on Saturday.

Isharani Baruah booked her place in the final after overcoming Tanya Hemanth in the semifinal. After dropping the opening game 18-21, Isharani staged a dominant comeback, taking the next two games 21-7, 21-7 to seal the match in 54 minutes. She will now face top seed Unnati Hooda in the final.

Unnati earned her spot in the title clash with a composed semifinal win over Tasnim Mir. Tasnim, who had enjoyed an impressive run after defeating top seeds in the earlier rounds, claimed the first game 21-18. However, Unnati responded strongly, winning the next two games 21-16, 21-16 to close out the contest in 60 minutes.

In the men’s singles, second seed Kiran George progressed to the final following an all-Indian semifinal against Rounak Chouhan. Kiran edged the opening game 21-19 before Rounak bounced back with a 21-8 comfortable win in the second to force a decider. Kiran held his nerve in the third, clinching it 21-18 to book his place in the final in 53 minutes, where he will face Indonesia’s Muhamad Yusuf.

India’s doubles campaign came to an end with defeats in the semifinals, as Sathwik Reddy and Reshika Uthayasooryan in mixed doubles, along with Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam in women’s doubles, bowed out against their respective opponents.

Earlier on Friday, top Indian shuttlers continued their strong showing in the Odisha Masters with top seeds Unnati Hooda and Tharun Mannepalli, alongside Tanvi Sharma, Kiran George, and Anupama Upadhyaya, advancing to the singles quarterfinals.

In women’s singles, top seed Hooda dominated Thailand’s Tidapron Kleebyeesun 21-7, 21-14 in just 25 minutes to book her quarterfinal spot. Joining her is Tanvi, who overcame fellow Indian Aditi Bhatt 21-18, 22-20 in a 33-minute battle.

