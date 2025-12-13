December 13, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Kuwait City, Dec 13 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarthak concluded its goodwill visit to Kuwait on Saturday after participating in the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Kuwait Navy Ship KNS Al Garoh, underscoring the growing maritime cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the exercise helped enhance India-Kuwait maritime interoperability and mutual understanding towards undertaking joint operations in the region and beyond.

The indigenously designed and built Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the ICGS Sarthak was on its maiden overseas deployment and wrapped up a five-day visit.

On Thursday, a reception was hosted onboard ICGS Sarthak, which brought together prominent members of the Indian community, Kuwaiti dignitaries, diplomats and friends of India.

Addressing the gathering, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Paramita Tripathi highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between the two nations under the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership and emphasised the shared priority of regional peace and prosperity.

ICGS Sarthak was decked up with colourful lights to celebrate the inscription of Diwali in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

As part of its port call, the crew of ICGS Sarthak also visited the Kuwait Naval Base and engaged with counterparts, strengthening professional ties between the Indian Coast Guard and the Kuwait Navy. The officers and crew of ICGS Sarthak were given a guided tour of the naval base and briefed on missions, tasks and operational roles of the Kuwait Navy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ambassador Tripathi, along with Commanding Officer of ICGS Sarthak, Thiam Newton and Defence Attaché, Sarabjeet Singh, met Commander of the Kuwait Navy, Saif Alhamlan, at the Mohammed Al-Ahmad Naval Base

"The interaction reaffirmed the strong momentum in India–Kuwait defence cooperation and our shared commitment to regional security. Further avenues of bilateral engagement, including joint exercises, training, and exchange of visits, were also discussed," Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

During the goodwill visit, groups of school children visited the ICGS Sarthak, and they were given a tour of the ship to understand the vessel’s operational capabilities and its critical role in safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers.

Additionally, members of the Indian community performed Yoga on the deck of the ship, reflecting the universal message of wellness and harmony central to India’s cultural heritage.

ICGS Sarthak arrived at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port on Tuesday to a rousing welcome by the cheerful school children carrying the Indian tricolour.

