Director Venky Kudumula turns producer; announces maiden production venture

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Director Venky Kudumula, known for his distinctive storytelling style, hilarious entertainment, and youthful filmmaking sensibilities, has officially embarked on a new creative journey by stepping into the role of a producer.

Marking this important milestone in his career, Venky Kudumula announced the launch of his maiden production venture under his own banner, What Next Entertainments.

Taking to his X timeline, the director-turned-producer wrote, "This journey began not with a single voice, but with many... A director’s vision, music that speaks, visuals that inspire, and performances driven by belief. That shared dedication is why What Next Productions took its first step. Truly happy to be associated with such exciting young talent #MaheshUppala @newguyintown06 @AnaswaraRajan #RajaMahadevan. Grateful to @MusicThaman bro for the solid backing. #NewGuyInTownTitleRevealOnDec14th"

The #NewGuyInTown is to be revealed on Sunday, along with the unveiling of the title and first look. Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan will play the female lead in this film, which is to be directed by debutant Mahesh Uppala. Sensational composer S Thaman will compose the music, while the talented new face in tinsel town, Raja Mahadhevan, handles the cinematography.

Emphasizing his deep-rooted passion for cinema and the struggles faced by newcomers, Venky Kudumula said, “Cinema has always been my passion. I know what it takes to find a footing in this profession. With What Next Entertainments, I want to create a platform for creative voices waiting for an opportunity and stories waiting to be told. If I can help someone take their first step, that will be my biggest success.”

Sources close to the director claim that this initiative signals the beginning of Venky Kudumula’s evolution into a filmmaker who not only crafts engaging stories on screen but also actively nurtures new ideas and talent behind the scenes. By launching his own banner, the director, sources claim, aims to foster a space where originality, innovation, and fresh perspectives can thrive.

