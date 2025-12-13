December 13, 2025 9:37 PM हिंदी

Lyrical video of 'Dekhlenge Saala' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' released

Lyrical video of 'Dekhlenge Saala' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' released (Photo Credit: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/X)

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) The makers of director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Saturday released the lyrical video of the pulsating number 'Dekhlenge Saala' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers, through Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the film's official handle on X, announced the release of the first single. "#UstaadBhagatSingh first single #DekhlengeSaala out now. This song Will be celebrated for a long time. Cult Captain @harish2you's Feast. A Rockstar @ThisisDsp Musical. Sung by @vishaldadlani, @HariPriyaSinger. Lyrics @bhaskarabhatla #UBSFirstSingle."

The foot tapping, high energy number has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and has been rendered by Vishal Dadlani and Haripriya. It is a song that looks to instil confidence in the hearts of listeners.

Interestingly, the makers, in a first-of-its-kind move, got one lakh fans of the actor to release the lyric sheet of the number, ahead of its release on Saturday evening.

On Saturday afternoon, the makers announced, "For the first time ever, fans will be launching the lyric sheet. Answer the simple questions on the website and be one among the 100,000 fans who would launch the lyric sheet of #DekhlengeSaala. The lyric sheet will be displayed on the same site after 1 LAKH entries. #UstaadBhagatSingh first single out today at 6.30 PM. Lyrics by @bhaskarabhatla garu POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

Needless to say, scores of fans logged into the website to launch the lyric sheet. The makers put out another tweet to confirm the development. The tweet read,"You guys did it! 1 LAKH+ ENTRIES in quick time. #DekhlengeSaala lyric sheet is live now! #UstaadBhagatSingh first single out today at 6.30 PM."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Solar powerhouse: Rajasthan contributes over 27 pc to national solar capacity (Photo: IANS)

Solar powerhouse: Rajasthan contributes over 27 pc to national solar capacity

US increasing engagement with Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party: Report

US increasing engagement with Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party: Report

China escalates suppression of independent religious networks: Report (File image)

China escalates suppression of independent religious networks: Report

Openers help Bangladesh secure thrilling three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Men’s U19 Asia Cup at The ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

U19 Asia Cup: Openers help Bangladesh secure thrilling three-wicket win over Afghanistan

Multiple political conflicts threaten stability in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Multiple political conflicts threaten stability in Bangladesh: Report

‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Shekhawat

Kartik Aaryan calls heartbreak, a shade of love

Kartik Aaryan calls heartbreak, a shade of love

Bangladesh: Yunus govt launches second phase of Operation Devil Hunt after Hadi shooting (File image)

Bangladesh: Yunus govt launches second phase of Operation Devil Hunt after Hadi shooting

Director Venky Kudumula turns producer; announces maiden production venture (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Director Venky Kudumula turns producer; announces maiden production venture

Raiza Dhillon sweeps women’s skeet titles on opening day of finals in 68th National Shooting Championship at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, near New Delhi. on Saturday. Photo credit: NRAI

Raiza Dhillon sweeps women’s skeet titles on opening day of 68th National Shooting Championship finals