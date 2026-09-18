Sakshi Tanwar, Sweta Keswani, Shweta Kawatra relive old times as team ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ reunite

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Nostalgia took over as members of the much-loved television show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ reunited for a mini get-together.

Actress Sweta Keswani shared glimpses from the evening on her social media account and have glimpses of all that fun that was had.

Sweta shared a collage featuring pictures from the reunion and captioned it as, “Like old times at my mumbai home. Time really flies and yet we catch up where we left off... @shwetakawaatra @manavgohil @gautampinetree @mitzmm so good we can do this #kggk #reunion #foreverfriends #sakshit anwar #friendslikefamily”

One of the pictures shows Sweta Keswani posing with Sakshi Tanwar, who played the iconic character of Parvati Agarwal in the show.

Another group picture features Shweta Kawatra, Manav Gohil and Gautam Chaturvedi, among others.

Many other members of the show seemed to be missing at the reunion.

For the uninitiated, the show, which became a major part of Indian television's early-2000s soap era, revolved around the lives of Parvati and Om Agarwal and their large Marwari joint family.

Talking about Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the show premiered on October 16, 2000, on StarPlus and went off air on October 9, 2008, completing nearly eight years on television.

It was created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

The show emerged during the same period as Ekta Kapoor's other hugely popular family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which premiered in July 2000.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii quickly became one of the leading shows on Indian Television and went onto attain a cult status in the history of Indian soap dramas.

At the heart of the show was Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Om Agarwal, with Kiran Karmarkar as Om Agarwal, becoming synonymous with the series and remained the pillar to its story of family, relationships and conflicts within the Agarwal household.

The ensemble also included Deepak Qazir as Vishwanath Agarwal aka Babuji, Nayan Bhatt as Krishna Agarwal aka Maaji, Lily Patel as Dadi, Jyotsna Karyekar as Nani, Neelam Mehra as Vandy Maasi, Ali Asgar as Kamal Agarwal.

Among the other members of the cast were Tina Parekh as Shruti, Rinku Dhawan as Chhaya Agarwal, Manav Gohil as Vikram, Gautam Chaturvedi as Gaurav Agarwal, and Shweta Kawatra as Pallavi.

Sweta Keswani was seen as Avantika Agarwal, a negative character who became one of the memorable antagonistic roles in the show. She played Avantika during the show's early years, with her character appearing between 2001 and 2003.

Meanwhile, Shweta Kawatra's Pallavi was another prominent negative character in the series.

However, it was Parvati aka Sakshi Tanwar who went on to become the most iconic babu of all times on Indian television.

–IANS

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