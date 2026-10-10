Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar drying Nana Patekar’s hair after he arrived home drenched in rain post 'Krantiveer' National Award win

Mumbai, October 10 (IANS) Veteran star Saira Banu remembered a beautiful moment between her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, and legendary Nana Patekar which highlighted an emotional camaraderie between the two.

She recalled how Dilip Kumar personally dried the actor's head and offered him a fresh shirt after he arrived at their home completely drenched in heavy rain. Saira shared the anecdote while paying tribute to Nana following his demise, and remembering the warmth and humanity that defined Dilip Kumar beyond his legendary stature in Indian cinema.

Sharing a video of Nana, Saira expressed grief over his passing, further describing him as an extraordinary artist and a performer of rare intensity. She also recalled an incident Nana had narrated about Dilip Kumar after receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Krantiveer in 1994.

In her tribute, Saira wrote, “The passing of Nana Patekar ji is a heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. We have lost an extraordinary artist, a performer of rare intensity, and a man whose presence on screen was as unforgettable as the person he was beyond it. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the countless admirers who cherished his work.

“Today, my thoughts go back to an incident that Nana ji once shared about Dilip Sahib, a memory that has stayed with me for the profound humanity it holds,” she added.

“After Nana ji received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Sahib invited him to our home in Pali Hill. As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched.”

Recalling what happened when Nana arrived at their home, Saira further added, “When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into.

“Just imagine that moment. Here was Dilip Sahib, an institution in himself, a legend whose very presence was an honour, expressing his affection not through grand words or gestures, but through the simplest, most beautiful act of kindness.

She further highlighted Nana's reaction that warmed the cockles of her heart.

“Nana ji later said something that touched my heart deeply: ‘Isse bada kya award chahiye ek insaan ko?’ And truly, what greater award can life give you than the love, warmth, and respect of someone you have admired so deeply?”

“May he be remembered not only for the extraordinary characters he brought to life, but also for the memories, emotions, and impressions he leaves behind..Rest in peace, Nana ji. You will be deeply missed.”

Talking about Krantiveer, the movie was directed by Mehul Kumar, and released in 1994 and featured Nana Patekar in one of the most memorable performances of his career. The film also starred Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni and Danny Denzongpa.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75.

–IANS

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