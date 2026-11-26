Moga (Punjab), Nov 26 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended greetings to party activists and supporters on the party’s 14th Foundation Day, saying many had questioned its ability to survive and make a difference, but it has not only endured the turbulent times but also won the hearts of people across the country.

He said the party had formed governments in Delhi and Punjab and received widespread support from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa and Gujarat, adding that it changed the course of politics through focus on governance and public welfare.

In a message on X, Kejriwal said, “Today is our party’s foundation day. We have come a long way in a very short time. When the party was formed, many questions were raised about us. Would we be able to achieve anything? How long would this party survive? What did these people know about politics, after all? But we not only survived, we also won the hearts of people across the country.”

He further said, “We formed a government in Delhi and a government in Punjab. From Jammu and Kashmir to Goa and Gujarat, we received the trust and love of the people of India. We practised politics focused on work and spoke about education and healthcare. Politics could not change us; instead, we changed politics. There is still so much to do. There is so much work to be done for the country. We will neither be afraid nor step back.”

Meanwhile, another AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “In 2011, ordinary people who took to the streets of Delhi made one simple point: the country cannot change without changing politics. It was out of that movement that the Aam Aadmi Party was formed on this day in 2012.”

He further asserted that thousands of colleagues from across the country took this journey forward through their hard work, and added, “In Delhi and Punjab, we demonstrated how honest politics can make a difference in people’s lives. Children received better education in government schools, healthcare improved in hospitals, families got relief through lower electricity and water bills, and action was taken against corruption.”

He added, “Today, we once again pledge to build an India where there are some of the finest universities and colleges in the world, and where even a child from an ordinary family in a village can receive the best education. We will build an India where our young people use their ideas and hard work to establish some of the strongest companies in the world and create good employment opportunities for lakhs of people in their own country.”

He said every child should have the confidence that no matter how big their dream is, they will get the opportunity to fulfil it in their own country.

--IANS

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