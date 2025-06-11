Saints showed society path that prevents incidents like Kairana and Kandhla: CM Yogi

Muzaffarnagar, June 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that saints have shown society the path of unity and harmony -- a path that ensures security, fosters progress, and prevents incidents like Kairana and Kandhla.

He emphasised that this spiritual path instils resilience in times of adversity and inspires collective strength.

Addressing a large saint congregation and satsang at Shuktirth in Muzaffarnagar, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das Ji Maharaj on his 65th death anniversary and remembered Satguru Samandas Ji Maharaj. The event also honoured the spiritual legacy of Satguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj.

Yogi Adityanath described Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das as a divine soul who carried forward the teachings of Satguru Ravidas in Shuktirth.

He recalled how, during the medieval era, when foreign invaders attempted to erode India’s religion and culture, Satguru Ravidas Ji emerged as a guiding light in Seergovardhan, Kashi.

“The inspiration he offered through Karmasadhana continues to guide the nation and its people,” the CM said, adding, “He fought against social evils and empty rituals, promoted spiritual awareness, and taught the value of karma.”

Quoting Ravidas ji’s famous saying, “Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga,” Adityanath said it symbolises inner purity and the importance of a clean heart.

He noted that Sant Ravidas’s vision of equality and dignity is being realised today through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

“Under this scheme, inspired by the saints’ teachings, food has been provided to over 81 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Yogi also highlighted the development of Ravidas Ji’s birthplace, Seergovardhan.

“Before 2014, the roads were single-lane. Under PM Modi’s leadership, it is now connected by a four-lane road. The ashram has been given a grand appearance with a statue, park, and food facility developed over hundreds of bighas of land,” he noted.

Calling Shuktirth a mythological and spiritual pilgrimage site, the CM recounted its significance as the land where Shukdev Ji narrated the Bhagwat Katha to Raja Parikshit 5,000 years ago.

“The uninterrupted flow of Mother Ganga is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma’s eternal values,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath announced several developmental measures for the site, including the construction of a ghat, road widening, enhanced parking facilities, beautification efforts, and a new satsang hall near the Samandas Ashram to accommodate devotees more comfortably.

He also stressed the importance of good governance working in tandem with the guidance of saints. “Only when both align, real change happens,” he said, pointing out how Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, despite giving the nation its Constitution, was not accorded due respect by previous governments.

