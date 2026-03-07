Sussanne Khan prays every girl has a mother like hers as she remembers mom Zarine Khan

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Entrepreneur Sussanne Khan hopes that every girl child gets a mother like hers as she remembers her mom Zarine Khan 4 months after her passing away.

Reflecting on her growing-up years, Sussanne admitted that her mother is responsible for the person she is today.

She added that her mother was the one who gave her the courage to deal with anything life throws her way.

Posting some throwback photographs with her mommy dear from her childhood and younger years, Sussanne fondly remembered her late mother saying, "To the most Epic growing up years… filled with immense love and super hearted humans… Mummsy you make me the person i am.. And you taught me to wear that metal jacket through the toughest times, The grace to stay invincible and the love that empowered my little heart to dare to dream the impossible dream… no matter what the tide brings in. I pray every girl child has a mother as glorious as you…(sic)".

In January, Sussanne thanked her mother for passing on the genes that have shaped her into the person she is today.

As she flew off to Phuket with her near and dears ones, Sussanne claimed that she feels her mother's presence everywhere she goes.

"To me it’s Mother Ocean… thank you Mummsy for giving me your genetic code to be the person i am, here is to a celebration of the Love, the beautiful bonds and the best energy that you surround me with…mummsy you saw Phuket through our souls n you embraced me with your warmth at a time when i needed it most..your always with me everywhere and in everything i do.. from here till eternity u live on through my eyes...my Angel Mummsy", the heartfelt post went.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 last year at 81 due to age-related issues.

She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and kids-- Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

--IANS

pm/