Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Swami Prasad Maurya, found himself in the crosshairs of Hindu saints and seers on Thursday, as they expressed strong displeasure over his controversial and distasteful remarks on the alleged embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A couple of priests, during interaction with the media also backed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) demands for an FIR in the temple donation controversy.

Dinesh Falahari, the petitioner in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, told IANS, "Swami Prasad Maurya insulted our holy scripture, the Ramayana, in the past as well. He has insulted our gods and goddesses. Now, he has insulted 'Maryada Purushottam' Ram. No one has ever made such offensive remarks before. Swami Prasad has never said anything against Islam. Action under the National Security Act (NSA) should be taken against such a person."

He also demanded to publicly ostracise anyone, including him, for insulting the Hindu deities.

Commenting on VHP Chief's demand for FIR in the Ram temple 'offerings theft' row, Mahant Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj said, "The appropriate demand made by VHP National President Alok Kumar is praiseworthy. It is a good thing that allegations and counter-allegations are being made, but the truth must come out clearly. Only when an FIR is registered and a proper investigation is conducted will the truth be revealed."

Mahant Bhakt Charan Das Maharaj, livid with SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's denigrating remarks, said, "Speaking ill of Lord Ram is an insult to the entire Hindu community. Action is being taken regarding the incident at the Ram Mandir, but by using derogatory language, Swami Prasad Maurya has hurt the sentiments of Lord Ram devotees. Legal action should be taken against him."

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi supported demand for an FIR into the Ram temple theft controversy, saying: "An FIR must certainly be registered. Once the FIR is registered, an investigation will follow, and all the guilty parties will be caught. I support the Vishva Hindu Parishad's demand and urge that an FIR be registered, and the police immediately investigate these looters, dacoits, thieves, fraudsters, and scammers."

Mahant Bhakt Charan Das Maharaj, responding to controversy surrounding Ram Mandir donations, condemned the controversial remarks made about Lord Ram, saying that an investigation is underway and the truth will come to light.

"The guilty in the Ram Mandir donation theft case must be punished, the Ram Mandir is a centre of faith for Hindus," he said.

Swami Prasad Maurya kicked off a major row and also earned the wrath of Hindu community as he reportedly claimed on Wednesday that robbers looted the temple of crores and Lord Ram couldn't protect his own assets.

--IANS

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