Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused seeks to plead guilty, court asks for prosecution's reply

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) In the latest update in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam approached a Mumbai court on Friday to plead guilty in the matter.

The Bangladeshi National, who was arrested two days after the unfortunate incident, is currently in judicial custody.

The lawyer of the accused, Vipul Dushing, told IANS that he has filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty. He has also urged the court to show some leniency.

In response, the court has asked the prosecution to file its reply. The hearing in the matter has been adjourned to September 11.

The Additional Sessions Judge G P Deshmukh had framed charges against the accused earlier this month. The accused has been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon', causing grievous hurt and house trespass, along with the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

It must be noted that at that time, the accused had pleaded 'not guilty' in front of the court.

During the wee hours of January 16, 2025, Saif was stabbed multiple times with a knife by an intruder in his Bandra residence.

The 'Omkara' actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Later on, the doctors revealed that Saif had come to the hospital with a knife lodged near his spine. He had suffered six injuries during his confrontation with the intruder. These included two deep wounds on his left hand and neck.

The accused was arrested by the police a few days later following a manhunt spread across multiple locations.

The case had also sparked a massive debate on social media about the vulnerability of celebrities to such targeted crimes.

--IANS

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