Saif Ali Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri reacted after watching 'Kartavya'

​Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen as a cop in the forthcoming drama, "Kartavya", which has been backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Saif revealed that once the movie was complete, SRK told him he really liked the film and that he intended to get a huge release for it.

When asked what feedback he received from Shah Rukh and Gauri, Saif told IANS, "It was a few words, but very nice words. The feedback after the film finished was that he really liked the movie."

Saif further recalled King Khan saying, "I am going to get a great release for it. It is going to be fab."

Earlier, talking about his character Pawan in "Kartavya", Saif said that he is constantly negotiating with himself on the grounds of morality and expectations.

“Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost," said the 'Omkara' actor.

Sharing his experience of being a part of the project, Saif added, "Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as ‘Kartavya’. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix”.

Made under the direction of Pulkit, "Kartavya" also features Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles, along with others.

"Kartavya" will be premiering on Netflix on 15th May this year.

--IANS

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