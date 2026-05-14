Dia Mirza celebrates 5th birthday of her ‘miracle child’ Avyaan Azaad: You changed the meaning of hope forever

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) As her little boy turned five on Thursday, actress and former beauty queen Dia Mirza penned an emotional message for her son Avyaan Azaad, whom she proudly referred to as her “miracle child.”

Dia first shared a string of images of Avyaan from his baby days to his most recent pictures as he turned 5. She then went on to write a poem for his son, who was born premature and had to spend two months in the Neonatal ICU (NICU) before coming home.

“Happy 5th Birthday, our miracle child. Our warrior light… you were born free. May you always live free. Free to follow your own path. Free to laugh loudly, love deeply and dream wildly,” Dia wrote as the caption.

“Free to protect what is gentle, nurture what is growing, and build a life filled with wonder, courage and joy. You arrived in our lives and changed the meaning of hope forever. We love you beyond words, our sunshine,” she added.

Avyaan is the son of Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi. He was born in 2021.

The actress married the businessman in 2021. She also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi from Vaibhav’s previous marriage.

Talking about Dia, she was last seen in the film “Nadaaniyan” by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

She made her debut with the romantic drama film “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It also stars Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the director’s own Tamil film “Minnale”. The film also marked Tamil actor R,Madhavan’s official Bollywood debut.

The film revolves around the love story of Madhav “Maddy” Shastri and Reena Malhotra. The latter is set to get engaged to Rajeev “Sam” Samra, a young man settled in the US and Maddy’s former college rival.

On the OTT front, she was seen in “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, a miniseries about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. It stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy.

--IANS

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