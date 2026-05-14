Rohit Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi revive 2006 ‘Golmaal’ nostalgia for new installment

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty stirred nostalgia as he recreated the iconic race car scene from the 2006 hit ‘Golmaal’, featuring actors Arshad Warsi and Sharman Joshi for the latest installment of the comedy franchise.

Rohit, Arshad and Sharman shared the scene from “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,” which was released in 2006. The scene had Arshad, who plays Madhav and Sharman, essayed the role of Laxman, in a chaotic car race designed to win the heart of a girl named Nirali.

In this particular sequence, Sharman’s character, disguised as a woman, and Madhav are seen sitting in a race car and waving. The video then transitions from their characters 20 years ago to the present day, recreating the same iconic waving scene.

“Driving down the memory lane! How old were you when you watched the first Golmaal? We promise you’ll relive those happy days very soon…filming in progress,” Rohit wrote in the caption.

Arshad shared the video and said that 20 years since the first installment came and nothing has changed.

“20 years and nothing has changed. Golmaal will keep entertaining you…” he wrote.

For Sharman, the scene is “Baap of all throwbacks” as he mentioned.

The first installment of the Golmaal film series, it stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad and Sharman along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

It is reportedly based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon, in turn one of the inspirations for the film.

The film was followed by 4 sequels such as Golmaal Returns, which released in 2008, 2010’s Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, which hit the silver screen in 2017.

All the films starred Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade appearing in three, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two. Actor Akshay Kumar will be joining the fifth installment.

--IANS

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