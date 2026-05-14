Sara Ali Khan reveals if social media trolls affect her mentally

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan opened up about dealing with trolls, online criticism, and the love she receives from the netizens on social media.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Sara was asked if these social media comments end up having an impact on her mental health.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress admitted that she does get affected, as at the end of the day, as an actor, the primary focus is the audience.

However, she pointed out that as time passes, one also learns to work for themselves.

She told IANS, "I'll be lying if I say I don't get affected. I do get affected because ultimately, I, you know, do what I do for my audiences, and if I disappoint them, I don't feel good. But I think somewhere in this journey of having been here now for a while, you actually start also working for yourself. And I think I learned that late in my career."

Sara further explained, "I think for very long the initial focus was, and it'll always be, I said 'Janata Janata' and I meant that. The focus will always be the audience. But if you truly start enjoying your work, you enjoy the process, and you tell yourself, not in a lie but in a genuine way, that I have done my best. That absolves you of any sort of mental guilt and self-flagellation for no reason. Then you feel like, I did my best, I did as much as I could, and now it's up to God. That gets easier if you put in your best, and then that's it."

Work-wise, Sara will be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming romantic comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles, along with others.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" will be reaching the cinema halls on May 15.

--IANS

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