Saiee M Manjrekar: Working on a film based in different era is very interesting

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who will be seen in “India House”, produced by superstar Ram Charan, has spoken about working in a film set in a different era and said that it makes you slow down and observe things differently.

Set in the pre-independence era, The narrative of India House is set against a significant moment in history, offering a distinct visual and emotional landscape.

She said, “Working on a film based in a different era, the time period is very interesting. There’s a different texture, language, art, fashion that is truly exciting to be on sets for. It makes you slow down and observe things differently as an actor, because everything from the way people spoke to how they expressed emotions was so different.”

The actress, who is the daughter of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar added: “Even the costumes and the overall environment help you stay in that world, and that really adds to the performance.”

For the actress, it has been a learning curve.

She concluded: “For me, it has been a learning experience to understand that mindset and bring that honesty into the character.”

Backed by Ram Charan in his debut production venture, the project is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Mounted on a big canvas, the film delves into a compelling period narrative.

Talking about Saiee, she made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.

It is a spiritual sequel to the 1990 film Karthavyam, with Vijayshanti reprising the same role as Kalyan Ram's mother.

--IANS

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