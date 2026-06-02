Trump says he doesn't care if Iran talks end

Washington, June 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he was unconcerned about reports that Iran may halt negotiations with Washington, arguing that Tehran had taken too long in the talks and insisting that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained his overriding objective.

In a phone interview with CNBC's senior Washington correspondent Eamon Javers, Trump dismissed suggestions that a breakdown in negotiations would significantly alter his approach, even as oil markets reacted sharply to reports that Iran was unwilling to continue talks.

“I don't care if they're over, honestly. I really don't care. I couldn't care less,” Trump said when asked whether negotiations with Iran had ended.

“If they're over, they're over. If they're not, you know, I think they took too much time,” he added. “Frankly, I thought they started to get very boring.”

Trump accused Tehran of dragging out the process.

“It took too long. I thought they were tapping us along that's all,” he said. Asked directly whether Iran had been stalling for time, Trump replied: “Yeah. I thought that, yeah, I did.”

The interview came as energy markets reacted to concerns that diplomacy could be faltering. Javers noted that oil prices had risen more than 8 per cent on reports that Iran was no longer willing to negotiate.

Trump, however, brushed aside concerns over rising energy costs.

“No, I don't worry about that, no,” he said when asked whether he was concerned about oil prices.

The President argued that oil prices would soon decline, citing large quantities of oil already moving through global markets.

“I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near distance,” Trump said. “You have 1,700 boats right now that are loaded up with oil, and that's going to be like an oil gusher.”

Trump also rejected suggestions that the Strait could remain disrupted, saying maritime traffic was continuing despite tensions.

“The strait is already open,” he said. “Many boats have gone out of there over the last week.”

He claimed Iran was paying a steep economic price because of the situation.

“As far as I'm concerned, they can continue to lose $500 million a day, which is what they lose because of the blockade,” Trump said.

The President linked the diplomatic impasse to regional fighting involving Israel. Asked whether he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump replied: “No, but I'm going to ask him what's going on with Lebanon.”

Trump repeatedly returned to what he described as the central issue. “The thing I care about most at this point in life is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He then issued a stark warning to Tehran, saying, “And if they want to try and have a new nuclear weapon, I will blow them up to kingdom come.”

Trump said Americans should view any increase in fuel prices through the lens of preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

“Once you explain that this is all about Iran having a nuclear weapon, people are willing to pay a little bit more,” he said, adding that gasoline prices would fall once the crisis was resolved.

The President also suggested that European allies should assume a larger role in securing maritime routes, arguing that Europe had a greater dependence on the region's energy supplies than the United States.

--IANS

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