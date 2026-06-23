Saiee M Manjrekar on ‘Ikaai’ with Raghav Juyal: Had to unlearn certain instincts as an actor

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who is stepping into an intense role with “Ikaai” opposite Raghav Juyal, said that she had to unlearn certain instincts as an actor and approach scenes from a far more instinctive and raw place.

“Ikaai” promises to explore an intense world unlike anything Saiee has attempted before.

Speaking about taking on Ikaai, Saiee said in a statement: “I think every actor reaches a point where they want to challenge themselves beyond what feels familiar or comfortable, and for me, Ikaai became that project.”

“This film pushed me emotionally and mentally in ways I didn’t expect. I had to unlearn certain instincts as an actor and approach scenes from a far more instinctive and raw place,” added the 23-year-old actress, who made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

The film is produced by filmmaker Vikas Bahl and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary who earlier helmed films like Thar and Shaadistan.

She further added, “Working with Vikas Sir and Raj has been an incredible experience because as a filmmaker they constantly encourages you to take risks and surrender completely to the atmosphere of the film.”

“And sharing screen space with Raghav, who brings such unpredictability and intensity to his performances, added so much energy to the process.”

The actress says she genuinely feels this is one of the “boldest choices” she has made so far.

“I’m excited for audiences to see me in a space that is so different from anything I’ve done before.”

On the work front, Saiee will be seen in India House, which is set in the pre-independence era. Backed by Ram Charan in his debut production venture, the project is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

--IANS

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