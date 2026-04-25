Sai Tamhankar: Like characters who have a spine

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar has spoken about her approach to selecting roles that challenge, while also reshaping how the audience perceives her. She revealed that there’s no fixed process to choose parts.

From emotionally layered roles in Mimi to intense performances in Bhakshak and now Matka King, her filmography reflects versatility.

Speaking about the same, Sai, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi cinema, told IANS: “There is no fixed process to choose parts, really. Sometimes work just comes to you, and you like the setup, you like the people you're going to work with, and you say yes.”

“I mean, there are sometimes a hundred different reasons that determine one's choice,” she added.

Sai, who gained recognition with Love Sonia, says she likes to take on something different from her previous work.

“Having said this, I think I'd like to pick something that will be different from the previous work. I like characters who have a voice, who have a spine. I like strong characters, intense, layered characters, and probably that's how I choose,” shared the 39-year-old actress, who was a state-level Kabaddi player and has an orange belt in karate.

The actress, who started her journey with television in supporting roles as she worked in Marathi series, added: “Something that I know that is going to challenge me or something that I haven't done before or something I have done before, but this time I can do it differently. So there are really, I mean, there are hundreds of criteria to approach this process.”

Her latest work includes Matka King with Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra. It tells the story of Mumbai in the 1960s, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.

--IANS

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